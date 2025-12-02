Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th WPW & 35th AFSAM Sniper Championship [Image 7 of 9]

    55th WPW &amp; 35th AFSAM Sniper Championship

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Competitors at the 55th Winston P. Wilson and 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships conduct day and night zero and truing at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, Dec. 6, 2025. Zero Day provides teams an opportunity to verify rifle zero, confirm ballistic data, and prepare their weapon systems before the start of competitive events. The annual match brings together National Guard, joint service, and international sniper teams to test advanced marksmanship and fieldcraft skills in a demanding, combat-focused environment. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9426289
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-QK113-2010
    This work, 55th WPW & 35th AFSAM Sniper Championship [Image 9 of 9], by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

