Competitors attend the welcome brief for the 55th Winston P. Wilson and 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, Dec. 6, 2025. The briefing provides teams with essential match information, safety guidance and administrative updates before the start of competitive events. The annual championship brings together National Guard, joint service and international sniper teams to test advanced marksmanship and fieldcraft skills in a demanding, combat-focused environment. (National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)