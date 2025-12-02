11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Deck Landing Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) is prepped for nighttime deck landing qualifications in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2025. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)