U.S. Navy corpsmen with Combat Logistics Regiment 5, Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group deliver simulated casualties to a medical tent at a helicopter landing field during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9426225
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-AV302-1040
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|339.23 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.