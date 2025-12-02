Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with Combat Logistics Regiment 5, Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group deliver simulated casualties to a medical tent at a helicopter landing field during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9426225
    VIRIN: 251206-M-AV302-1040
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 339.23 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25
    1st Bn., 5th Marines occupy helicopter landing field during Steel Knight 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    5th Marines
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    USMC
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download