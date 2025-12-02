1st Bn., 5th Marines simulates helicopter landing field seizure during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct pre-combat inspections before seizing a helicopter landing field during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
