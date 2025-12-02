U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25 Person/unit: LCpl Perez, Destiny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle with Fox Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division arrives at Red Beach during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)