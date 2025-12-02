Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Medical Lanes and Weapons Expertise [Image 8 of 8]

    2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Medical Lanes and Weapons Expertise

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 87th Troop Command Brigade Best Warrior Competition continued in the afternoon as competitors' ruck marched to their next training area. Soldiers were divided by category, with junior enlisted completing medical lanes involving casualty identification, a MEDEVAC request, and a combat casualty card. Noncommissioned officers began with weapons lanes, conducting disassembly, reassembly, and function checks on the M4, M17, M249, and M240, followed by controlled practice grenade throws from multiple firing positions.

    Both groups rotated lanes before wrapping up the day’s events at Camp Robinson, Ark., Dec. 6, 2025. Stay tuned as the competition wraps up tomorrow with Soldier boards, and the top NCO and junior Soldier winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the end of the day.

    (Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 21:07
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-YO076-2000
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Medical Lanes and Weapons Expertise [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

