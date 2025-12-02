2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Medical Lanes and Weapons Expertise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 87th Troop Command Brigade Best Warrior Competition continued in the afternoon as competitors' ruck marched to their next training area. Soldiers were divided by category, with junior enlisted completing medical lanes involving casualty identification, a MEDEVAC request, and a combat casualty card. Noncommissioned officers began with weapons lanes, conducting disassembly, reassembly, and function checks on the M4, M17, M249, and M240, followed by controlled practice grenade throws from multiple firing positions.



Both groups rotated lanes before wrapping up the day’s events at Camp Robinson, Ark., Dec. 6, 2025. Stay tuned as the competition wraps up tomorrow with Soldier boards, and the top NCO and junior Soldier winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the end of the day.



(Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)