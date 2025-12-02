2025 87th Best Warrior Competition: Army Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 87th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition continues into December as the remaining competitors conduct the Army Fitness Test at Camp Robinson, Ark., December 6, 2025. The AFT tests Soldiers’ muscular strength, endurance, and agility.



Soldiers will continue competing this weekend to see who will move onto the next level and compete in the State level Best Warrior Competition 2026. Good luck to all our competitors!



(Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)