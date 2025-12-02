Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 87th Best Warrior Competition: Army Fitness Test [Image 1 of 8]

    2025 87th Best Warrior Competition: Army Fitness Test

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 87th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition continues into December as the remaining competitors conduct the Army Fitness Test at Camp Robinson, Ark., December 6, 2025. The AFT tests Soldiers’ muscular strength, endurance, and agility.

    Soldiers will continue competing this weekend to see who will move onto the next level and compete in the State level Best Warrior Competition 2026. Good luck to all our competitors!

    (Arkansas National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9426132
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-YO076-1368
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 87th Best Warrior Competition: Army Fitness Test [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Robinson
    AFT
    ARANG
    87th TC
    Brigade BWC

