    HSC-6 Returns to San Diego [Image 2 of 5]

    HSC-6 Returns to San Diego

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Maliq Martin 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Families of Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 reunite with service members as they return to their homeport of San Diego following operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq Martin)

    This work, HSC-6 Returns to San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

