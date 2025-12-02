Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team “The Devils in Baggy Pants”, 82nd Airborne Division mobilize as part of the Immediate Response Force on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of United States Central Command operations during the evacuation mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 15:22
|Photo ID:
|9425671
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-ID763-3606
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “The Devils in Baggy Pants” Mobilize for Evacuation Mission, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.