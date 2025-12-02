Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “The Devils in Baggy Pants” Mobilize for Evacuation Mission

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team “The Devils in Baggy Pants”, 82nd Airborne Division mobilize as part of the Immediate Response Force on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of United States Central Command operations during the evacuation mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 9425671
    VIRIN: 210813-A-ID763-3606
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The Devils in Baggy Pants” Mobilize for Evacuation Mission, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRF
    Immediate Response Force
    Afghanistan
    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    Central Command

