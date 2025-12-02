“The Devils in Baggy Pants” Mobilize for Evacuation Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team “The Devils in Baggy Pants”, 82nd Airborne Division mobilize as part of the Immediate Response Force on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of United States Central Command operations during the evacuation mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)