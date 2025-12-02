CALFEX Long Exposure Flare

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division fire a green flare while engaging in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 18, 2021. The CALFEX serves to sharpen tactical readiness in live fire situations. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)