    CALFEX Long Exposure Flare

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division fire a green flare while engaging in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 18, 2021. The CALFEX serves to sharpen tactical readiness in live fire situations. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    CALFEX
    505th
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Long Exposure

