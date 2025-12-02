Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops [Image 2 of 2]

    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members of the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare cargo bundles for airdrops during Operation Christmas Drop 2025, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. While the longest-running humanitarian mission in the Department of War, Operation Christmas Drop serves as a valuable training opportunity for aircrew in low-level flight, precision airdrop techniques and logistical coordination - skills critical to achieve rapid, global airlift missions in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Operation Christmas Drop
    multination
    airdrop
    humanitarian assistance
    Operation Christmas Drop 2025
    OCD25

