Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

U.S. Air Force members of the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare cargo bundles for airdrops during Operation Christmas Drop 2025, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. While the longest-running humanitarian mission in the Department of War, Operation Christmas Drop serves as a valuable training opportunity for aircrew in low-level flight, precision airdrop techniques and logistical coordination - skills critical to achieve rapid, global airlift missions in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)