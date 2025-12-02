Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jae Kim, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, examines tie downs on a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. Around 270 bundles were constructed, filled and loaded onto C-130 Hercules aircraft from the U.S., Canada, Japan and Republic of Korea air forces to be delivered to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. This effort boasts the power of alliance and partnership in fostering stability and providing rapid airlift response in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9424693
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-BG120-2018
|Resolution:
|4241x2825
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
