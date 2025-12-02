Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts annual tree lighting ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    JBER hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, the Commander of the 2nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division, arrives in a Cold-Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2025. The 773d Force Support Squadron hosts the ceremony annually to promote community readiness and cohesion during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

