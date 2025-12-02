JBER hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, the Commander of the 2nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division, arrives in a Cold-Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2025. The 773d Force Support Squadron hosts the ceremony annually to promote community readiness and cohesion during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9424352
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-DL909-1066
|Resolution:
|5400x3593
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
