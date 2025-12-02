Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Forces - Space is marking two years of growth, readiness, and operational excellence. Since its activation in 2023, S4S has unified multiple deltas and operations centers, strengthened global partnerships, and delivered critical space effects to joint forces around the world. From supporting real-world operations such as Operation Midnight Hammer to advancing allied integration through Multinational Force-Operation Olympic Defender, the S4S team continues to demonstrate the power of integrated, combat-ready space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9424273
    VIRIN: 251205-X-VE588-1001
    Resolution: 6754x4503
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces - Space
    ceremony
    Birthday
    cake cutting

