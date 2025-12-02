S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Forces - Space is marking two years of growth, readiness, and operational excellence. Since its activation in 2023, S4S has unified multiple deltas and operations centers, strengthened global partnerships, and delivered critical space effects to joint forces around the world. From supporting real-world operations such as Operation Midnight Hammer to advancing allied integration through Multinational Force-Operation Olympic Defender, the S4S team continues to demonstrate the power of integrated, combat-ready space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)