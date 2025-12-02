U.S. Space Forces - Space is marking two years of growth, readiness, and operational excellence. Since its activation in 2023, S4S has unified multiple deltas and operations centers, strengthened global partnerships, and delivered critical space effects to joint forces around the world. From supporting real-world operations such as Operation Midnight Hammer to advancing allied integration through Multinational Force-Operation Olympic Defender, the S4S team continues to demonstrate the power of integrated, combat-ready space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9424273
|VIRIN:
|251205-X-VE588-1001
|Resolution:
|6754x4503
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
S4S at Two Years: The Space Force’s Operational Engine Gains Momentum
No keywords found.