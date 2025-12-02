T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at JBSA-Randolph

A T-7A Red Hawk sits inside a hangar at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The Red Hawk is the Air Force’s new advanced pilot training aircraft, designed to replace the T-38 Talon as part of Air Education and Training Command’s modernization initiative. The aircraft’s arrival marks a major milestone in transforming undergraduate pilot training for future Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
