    T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at JBSA-Randolph [Image 2 of 3]

    T-7A Red Hawk Arrives at JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A T-7A Red Hawk sits inside a hangar at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The Red Hawk is the Air Force’s new advanced pilot training aircraft, designed to replace the T-38 Talon as part of Air Education and Training Command’s modernization initiative. The aircraft’s arrival marks a major milestone in transforming undergraduate pilot training for future Air Force aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    T-7A Red Hawk

