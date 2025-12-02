Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Kilby Visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dec. 2

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dec. 2 to highlight readiness initiatives and to tour America’s Shipyard and its projects. During his tour, Adm. Kilby met with Sailors and leaders aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and USS John Warner (SSN 785), discussed the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and its efforts for modernizing dry docks and facilities, as well as met with shipyard workers in the Inside Machine Shop, Toolmakers Shop, and Rapid Innovation Lab.

