VCNO Kilby Visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dec. 2

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard Dec. 2 to highlight readiness initiatives and to tour America’s Shipyard and its projects. During his tour, Adm. Kilby met with Sailors and leaders aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and USS John Warner (SSN 785), discussed the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and its efforts for modernizing dry docks and facilities, as well as met with shipyard workers in the Inside Machine Shop, Toolmakers Shop, and Rapid Innovation Lab.