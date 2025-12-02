Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier visits Special Warfare Training Wing

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier joins a road march with the Special Warfare Training Wing at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The march showcases the rigorous physical demands required for Airmen in specialized career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
