    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier visits Special Warfare Training Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier joins a road march with the Special Warfare Training Wing at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. The march showcases the rigorous physical demands required for Airmen in specialized career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Joint Force
    Under Secretary of the Air Force
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Chapman Annex
    Leadership
    Special Warfare

