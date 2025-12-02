Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 8

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Rose, left, and Lance Cpl. Artavius Sims, both assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, create tracks in sand during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)