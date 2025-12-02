Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-D-GM644-5022 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 5, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Yailed Gutierreznunez, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is congratulated on her promotion to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Dec. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)