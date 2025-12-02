Lunch and learn with senior commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Senior Commander and Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, was key speaker at the Dec. 2, 2025, Lunch and Learn event.



Hosted by the Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company at McCoy's Community Center, Fort McCoy, Wis. the event offers employees time to fuel their mind while they fuel their body.



Ricciardi talked about training capabilities at the installation, Army transformation and answered questions from the workforce.