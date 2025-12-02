Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunch and learn with senior commander

    Lunch and learn with senior commander

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander and Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, was key speaker at the Dec. 2, 2025, Lunch and Learn event.

    Hosted by the Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company at McCoy's Community Center, Fort McCoy, Wis. the event offers employees time to fuel their mind while they fuel their body.

    Ricciardi talked about training capabilities at the installation, Army transformation and answered questions from the workforce.

