Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Corea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    Soldier chorus members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus dance during the opening concert of its Holiday Tour, “Joy to the World,” in Baumholder, Germany. The event marked the first stop of the ensemble’s annual seasonal tour, bringing live music to communities across the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9422922
    VIRIN: 251204-A-IU184-1773
    Resolution: 4000x2661
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Corea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities
    USAREUR-AF Band &amp; Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army European Command
    Sword of Freedom
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    This is USAREUR-AF
    Joy to the World 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download