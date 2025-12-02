Soldier chorus members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus dance during the opening concert of its Holiday Tour, “Joy to the World,” in Baumholder, Germany. The event marked the first stop of the ensemble’s annual seasonal tour, bringing live music to communities across the region.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|9422922
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IU184-1773
|Resolution:
|4000x2661
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus strengthens European community ties during 2025 Holiday Tour to six cities [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Corea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.