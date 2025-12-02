U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Medina, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 12th Marine Division, cuts wood for a fire during a jungle survival training at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their confidence and ability to operate effectively in dense terrain. Medina is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9422403
|VIRIN:
|251029-M-AU137-2490
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
12th LCT Participates in Jungle Survival Training at JWTC [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Robert Blanks