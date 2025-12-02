12th LCT Participates in Jungle Survival Training at JWTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Medina, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 12th Marine Division, cuts wood for a fire during a jungle survival training at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their confidence and ability to operate effectively in dense terrain. Medina is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)