    12th LCT Participates in Jungle Survival Training at JWTC [Image 7 of 8]

    12th LCT Participates in Jungle Survival Training at JWTC

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Medina, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 12th Marine Division, cuts wood for a fire during a jungle survival training at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their confidence and ability to operate effectively in dense terrain. Medina is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    This work, 12th LCT Participates in Jungle Survival Training at JWTC [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    survival
    Japan
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    Littioral

