    Steel Knight 25: Aces Conduct Recon Engineering [Image 1 of 9]

    Steel Knight 25: Aces Conduct Recon Engineering

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receive a brief before conducting reconnaissance and engineering assessments to identify terrain suitability for future F Forward Arming And Refueling Point and logistics sites during Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 4, 2025. These assessments enable 3d MAW to establish expeditionary aviation support sites across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 9422392
    VIRIN: 251204-M-YL719-1006
    Resolution: 7764x5179
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Aces Conduct Recon Engineering [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MWSS-373
    MACG-38
    FORWARD ARMING AND REFUELING POINT
    Steel Knight 25

