EOD Technicians Practice Nighttime Rappelling and Fast-Roping Techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit ONE (EODTEU-1) rappells from an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course on Silver Strand Training Complex, in Coronado, California, Dec. 3, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), EODTEU-1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)