U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division prepare their parachutes prior to jumping out of a C-17 Globemaster III during a joint forcible entry for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operation over Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9422218
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-HW521-1112
|Resolution:
|6717x4478
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.