Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division prepare their parachutes prior to jumping out of a C-17 Globemaster III during a joint forcible entry for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operation over Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)