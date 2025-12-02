Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division prepare their parachutes prior to jumping out of a C-17 Globemaster III during a joint forcible entry for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operation over Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9422218
    VIRIN: 251114-F-HW521-1112
    Resolution: 6717x4478
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska
    Air Force, Army perform joint forcible entry operation over Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    JPMRC
    11th Airborne
    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download