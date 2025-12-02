General Healy Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, stops in the Aircraft Maintenance Hydraulics shop during a tour of the 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) to talk to Maintenance personnel on December 4, 2025. Healy visited several reserve units while at Beale Air Force Base including the 940 ARW, 38th Intelligence Squadron, 50th Intelligence Squadron and the 713th Combat Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)