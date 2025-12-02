Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Healy Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, stops in the Aircraft Maintenance Hydraulics shop during a tour of the 940th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) to talk to Maintenance personnel on December 4, 2025. Healy visited several reserve units while at Beale Air Force Base including the 940 ARW, 38th Intelligence Squadron, 50th Intelligence Squadron and the 713th Combat Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 9422028
    VIRIN: 251204-F-EH923-5724
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
