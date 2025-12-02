Gen. David M. Hodne, Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, maneuvers through a framed obstacle as part of the winter obstacle course at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Leaders negotiated confined spaces, climbs, and mobility challenges in snow-covered terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)
This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.