USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. David M. Hodne, Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, maneuvers through a framed obstacle as part of the winter obstacle course at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. Leaders negotiated confined spaces, climbs, and mobility challenges in snow-covered terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)