    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 7 of 10]

    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Zoran Raduka 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Senior leaders crest a wooden wall obstacle during a cold-weather PT session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The obstacle emphasized trust, cooperation, and problem-solving across the newly elevated three-star command. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)

