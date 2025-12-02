USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. David M. Hodne, Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, and other senior leaders negotiate a vertical wall obstacle during the USAREC Senior Leader Obstacle Course PT Session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The training demanded teamwork and adaptability in freezing, snowy conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)