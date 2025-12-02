Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Zoran Raduka 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Gen. David M. Hodne, Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, and other senior leaders negotiate a vertical wall obstacle during the USAREC Senior Leader Obstacle Course PT Session at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 5, 2025. The training demanded teamwork and adaptability in freezing, snowy conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Zoran Raduka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9420813
    VIRIN: 251204-D-XO165-9965
    Resolution: 5231x3923
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course
    USAREC Marks Three-Star Activation With Senior Leader Obstacle Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download