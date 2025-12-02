Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs visits CFAO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), held an office in-call with the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs newly appointed Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Masahiko Kiya, at CFAO Headquarters on Kadena Air Base, December 2, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)