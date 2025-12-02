KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), held an office in-call with the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs newly appointed Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Masahiko Kiya, at CFAO Headquarters on Kadena Air Base, December 2, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9420456
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-DN657-1001
|Resolution:
|6388x5110
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs visits CFAO, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.