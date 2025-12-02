Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs visits CFAO

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), held an office in-call with the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs newly appointed Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Masahiko Kiya, at CFAO Headquarters on Kadena Air Base, December 2, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 9420456
    VIRIN: 251202-N-DN657-1001
    Resolution: 6388x5110
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
