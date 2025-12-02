Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIOC Pensacola Farewell to CMDCM Cox

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NIOC Pensacola Farewell to CMDCM Cox

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon McRae 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, Fl - NIOC Pensacola's Wardroom and Chiefs Mess man the rails to send off CMDCM Joshua Cox after completing his tenure at the command December 3rd, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9420417
    VIRIN: 251204-N-RP068-6741
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC Pensacola Farewell to CMDCM Cox, by PO2 Brandon McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download