36 AS prepare baggage for OCD25 sendoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron tighten straps on a pallet of luggage in preparation for Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. OCD is the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)