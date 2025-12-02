Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS prepare baggage for OCD25 sendoff [Image 5 of 6]

    36 AS prepare baggage for OCD25 sendoff

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron tighten straps on a pallet of luggage in preparation for Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. OCD is the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 23:08
    Photo ID: 9420396
    VIRIN: 251202-F-JB191-1192
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Air Forces

    Operation Christmas Drop
    Humanitarian Mission
    Guam
    OCD 25

