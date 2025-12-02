Bhakti Kanyini 25 Table Top Exercise

Indonesian National Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Edi Saputra, center right, the chief of Military Resort Command presents a gift to U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Camila Barney, center left, the communications planner assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during the exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 tabletop exercise in Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. Barney is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9420267
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-EJ587-1249
|Resolution:
|5997x4000
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SESKOAL, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
