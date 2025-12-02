Bhakti Kanyini 25 Table Top Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Edi Saputra, center right, the chief of Military Resort Command presents a gift to U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Camila Barney, center left, the communications planner assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during the exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 tabletop exercise in Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. Barney is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)