Bhakti Kanyini 25 Table Top Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Camila Barney, center left, the communications planner assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents a gift to Indonesian National Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Edi Saputra, center right, the chief of Military Resort Command, during the exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 tabletop exercise in Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. Barney is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)