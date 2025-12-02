Bhakti Kanyini 25 Table Top Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces service members, Australian Defense Force service members and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss disaster response procedures during a tabletop exercise as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 in Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and MRF-SEA to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)