Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Mr. Gary Shill, a U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) Instructor, conducts a final walk of a T-6B Texan II, attached to USNTPS, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Nov. 25, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9419582
    VIRIN: 251125-N-JD579-2032
    Resolution: 5902x3935
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations
    US Naval Test Pilot School conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T-6B Texan II
    USNTPS
    U.S. Naval Test Pilot Scool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download