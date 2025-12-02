Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, perform buddy checks on their personal protective equipment prior to a controlled burn training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 26, 2025. Structural training exercises give firefighters an opportunity to improve communication and teamwork in low visibility, high stress environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
