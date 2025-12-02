Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training

    Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, perform buddy checks on their personal protective equipment prior to a controlled burn training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 26, 2025. Structural training exercises give firefighters an opportunity to improve communication and teamwork in low visibility, high stress environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9419572
    VIRIN: 250926-F-YA257-1024
    Resolution: 6984x4656
    Size: 17.48 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training
    Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training

    Civil Engineer
    Firefighter Exercise
    Live Burn Training
    Fire

