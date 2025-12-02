Barksdale Firefighters Conduct Controlled Structural Burn Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Elijah Paculan and Senior Airman Camryn Taylor, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, observe a fire during a live structural burn training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 26, 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration requires firefighters to complete this training annually to ensure personnel are proficient in techniques and required duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)