    Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief [Image 5 of 5]

    Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief

    SESKOAL, INDONESIA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Timor-Leste Defence Force Lt. Verdial Da Costa, assigned to the operational division, headquarters, takes notes during a roles and responsibilities brief as part of exercise Bhakati Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct 21, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It brings together Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, nongovernmental organizations, and other Indo-Pacific nations’ military planners to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9419229
    VIRIN: 251021-M-EJ587-1109
    Resolution: 3644x5464
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: SESKOAL, ID
    This work, Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    BKA
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA 26

