Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief

Timor-Leste Defence Force Lt. Verdial Da Costa, assigned to the operational division, headquarters, takes notes during a roles and responsibilities brief as part of exercise Bhakati Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct 21, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It brings together Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, nongovernmental organizations, and other Indo-Pacific nations’ military planners to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)