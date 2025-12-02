U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, join Indonesian National Armed Forces service members and Australian Defence Force service members to attend a roles and responsibilities brief during exercise Bhakati Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It brings together Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Indonesian National Armed Forces, ADF, nongovernmental organizations, and other Indo-Pacific nations’ military planners to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9419227
|VIRIN:
|251021-M-EJ587-1010
|Resolution:
|7259x4842
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|SESKOAL, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.