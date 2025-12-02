Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, join Indonesian National Armed Forces service members and Australian Defence Force service members to attend a roles and responsibilities brief during exercise Bhakati Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It brings together Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Indonesian National Armed Forces, ADF, nongovernmental organizations, and other Indo-Pacific nations’ military planners to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)