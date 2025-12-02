Bhakti Kanyini 25 Roles and Responsibilities Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency member briefs roles and responsibilities of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency part of exercise Bhakati Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Seskoal, Indonesia, Oct 21, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It brings together Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, nongovernmental organizations, and other Indo-Pacific nations’ military planners to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)