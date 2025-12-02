Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 114A at Hope Canal Update

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 114A at Hope Canal Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Big strides are being made on the far western end of the project at Contract 114A at Hope Canal! We’ve completed clearing and grubbing, and construction on the levee is moving full speed ahead. The embankment has reached its final elevation of +8.5’.

    Additionally, the contractor has installed the 96” culvert at Hope Canal. The pre-load area is also underway, having reached elevation 9’, with a target hold period elevation of 20’.

    Exciting progress as we continue to lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to push forward!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 9419109
    VIRIN: 251203-A-GA223-6789
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 114A at Hope Canal Update, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans district
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download