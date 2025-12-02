West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 114A at Hope Canal Update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Big strides are being made on the far western end of the project at Contract 114A at Hope Canal! We’ve completed clearing and grubbing, and construction on the levee is moving full speed ahead. The embankment has reached its final elevation of +8.5’.



Additionally, the contractor has installed the 96” culvert at Hope Canal. The pre-load area is also underway, having reached elevation 9’, with a target hold period elevation of 20’.



Exciting progress as we continue to lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to push forward!