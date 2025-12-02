3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct waterborne casualty extraction training at the Vandal Training Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training develops rescue swimmer proficiency and prepares aircrew members to safely recover personnel from the water during real-world medical evacuation and personnel recovery missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9418934
|VIRIN:
|251201-A-VH016-1003
|Resolution:
|4060x2697
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
