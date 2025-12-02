Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training [Image 1 of 10]

    3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct waterborne casualty extraction training at the Vandal Training Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training develops rescue swimmer proficiency and prepares aircrew members to safely recover personnel from the water during real-world medical evacuation and personnel recovery missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

