U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), during PHIBRON-MEU Integration Training in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 2, 2025. PMINT is a sea-based training exercise that fully integrates the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit with Amphibious Squadron 1 to form a cohesive Amphibious Ready Group – Marine Expeditionary Unit team in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 02:10
|Photo ID:
|9418870
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-VC519-3378
|Resolution:
|5383x3589
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications during PMINT [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet